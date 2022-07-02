- Advertisement -

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., the Choir of Christ’s College Chapel, Cambridge, UK, will sing a concert of music spanning five centuries at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 61 Washington Street, Newport.

The Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County and the St. John’s Adult Choir will join the Christ’s College Chapel Choir for Parry’s Blest Pair of Sirens, sung at the 2011 Royal Wedding.

Christ’s College Chapel Choir, Cambridge, UK



In addition to Parry’s major festival anthem, works performed will include Requiem by Herbert Howells, and anthems by Tomkins, Gibbons, Elgar, Stanford, de Severac, Duruflé, and Rachmaninoff.

Admission is by a $25 donation at the door.

This visit is made possible by local hosts, and the Bruce & Teddi Shaw Memorial Fund for Choral Music, honoring their decade of bringing English choirs to St. John’s.