By Boys & Girls Club of Newport County

Newport Festival Foundation’s Director of Development, Dan Swain, likes to say that the Newport Folk Festival starts with a performance at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s Camp Grosvenor, and, this year, musicians Steve Cerilli and Bill Cote kicked it off at the camp’s waterfront with an inspiring performance. In addition to performing many songs of his own and covers, Steve invited the kids to join in with maracas, tamborines, their voices and dance moves, and he shared stories about songwriting and starting out his music career at a very young age with pillows and buckets as his instruments.

Steve, who describes himself as “the Swiss army knife of sound,” is a singer, songwriter, producer and founder of Radio 105.9 in Newport. He will also fill the role of stage manager at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

“We at the Club applaud Steve, Bill, Dan and the Foundation for this unique tradition and opportunity for our kids,” stated Joe Pratt, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. “To have the Foundation and professional musicians volunteer to share their talent and stories with our kids, especially on one of the hottest days of the summer, speaks volumes about their dedication to this art form and our kids.”

Now in its 66th year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County was founded to provide a safe haven for youth who needed help with challenges in their lives and encouragement toward brighter futures. The Club’s mission is to ”inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.” The Club’s vision is to provide opportunities that assure success is within reach of every young person who comes through our doors, and all members are on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County, 401-847-6927, or visit our website at www.bgcnewport.org.