Lila Delman Compass today announced that 60 Beacon Hill Road, known as the “Beacon Hill House” in Newport has sold for $6,000,000.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the third-highest single-family home sale in Newport County this year.*

Kimberly Doherty, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associate, represented the seller while Kate Leonard, also of Lila Delman Compass, represented the buyer.

“Beacon Hill House is one of the most important sites in Newport, offering some of the most panoramic vistas in all of town,” Kim Doherty said in a statement. “It was my pleasure to work with the family to navigate this successful transfer of ownership.”

The buyers of 60 Beacon Hill Road, who were not identified, shared in a statement provided by Lila Delman Compass, “We are delighted about the opportunity to reunite a large portion of the Arthur Curtiss James estate. In particular, the original stone belvedere, or gazebo, is our focus at the moment.”

“I am so happy to work with people who care about our community and want to live here, said Kate Leonard in a statement.”

According to Lila Delman Compass, ‘Beacon Hill House’ abounds with natural beauty, complete privacy, and spectacular vistas. The views are so compelling that Arthur Curtiss James and his wife built the original ‘Beacon Hill House’ on this site. Sited on the highest elevation in Newport this 5.25-acre property is idyllically perched high above the ocean. Built in 1979, the home was designed for comfort and relaxed elegance, with ocean views from every room. The sensational living room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace is warm and inviting and the dining room is perfect for entertaining. Watch the sunrise in the spacious, sun-filled open kitchen, complete with a fireplace. The kitchen fully integrates the outdoors with sliding doors to the wrap-around deck. Enjoy ample space for family and guests with 6 bedrooms, 5 full and one-half baths. Amenities include a pool, jacuzzi, sauna, 4 fireplaces and 2 car garage. The landscaped grounds are highlighted by elements of the former James Estate, including a fabulous stone temple gazebo.



*Sale ranking representation is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all SFM sales in Newport County for the period of January 1, 2022 – July 6, 2022.