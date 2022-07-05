- Advertisement -

Meet your new best friend, Sheba– this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Sheba is a 9-month-old male Shepherd, German/Malinois, Belgian.

Sheba is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60 – 99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Sheba;

“Meet Sheba- this handsome guy is just as smart as he is beautiful. He loves people, walks well on leash, is eager to learn and can solve any treat puzzle that comes his way! He would do best in a single dog home with older, experienced kids who will be comfortable with his exuberant playstyle.”

For more information about Sheba, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276.You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.