Meet your new best friend, Rhody– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Rhody is a 1-year-old male Retriever, Labrador.

Rhody is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60 – 99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Rhody;

Rhody is a happy-go-lucky boy full of wiggles and love. His silky, silver fur simply begs to be petted (and he begs too)! Rhody enjoys playing with larger, other playful dogs, and older, sturdy children. He promises his utter devotion in exchange for lots of play time and couch cuddles!

If you’d like to meet Rhody, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.