Meet your new best friend, Dixon– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Dixon is an 8-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Dixon is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 -59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Dixon;

We’re beyond excited to introduce you to this charming gentleman, Dixon! Dixon is amazing. He’s easy-going, the absolute sweetest, and ridiculously cute. Just look at that face! Dixon’s ideal home could include another mellow dog, perhaps some kids to love on, although we’re not really sure how he feels about cats. If you are interested in making sweet Dixon part of your family or would like to learn more, visit www.potterleague.org, give us a call at 401-846-8276, or come by our Animal Care and Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI to meet him today. AHH, that face – we love it so much!

If you’d like to meet Dixon, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.