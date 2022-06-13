Summer has descended upon us, and with summer comes brunch season. It’s warm out and some of you are having friends over for brunch rather than deal with the tourists at all the restaurants. This recipe is a fantastic one to pull out when you’ve got a bunch of people coming over and want to make something simple, healthy, and delicious. Now, here’s your ingredient list:

Ingredients

10 large eggs

4-5 cremini (a.k.a. baby bella) mushrooms, quartered

½ Lbs asparagus, chopped into ½ inch pieces

4 links of chicken sausage, cut into ½ inch pieces

½ – ¾ cup finely grated parmigiano Reggiano cheese

2 cloves of garlic, sliced

Cooking spray

½ tbsp oil

Salt and pepper to taste

First thing is first, put your cheese in the freezer. Look, we’ve been over this before. Mostly frozen cheese is much easier to grate than room temperature cheese. Once your cheese is in the freezer, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Now, it’s time to chop everything up. You want the mushrooms, sausage and asparagus to all be about the same size. We’re also slicing the garlic this time instead of mincing. You want some garlic flavor, but nothing too strong. The smaller you cut the garlic, the more potent it is.

Once everything has been cut to size, put a sauté pan on medium heat. Once up to heat, add the oil. When the oil is hot, put the chicken sausage in. Now, it’s important to remember you don’t want to fully cook everything, as these will be baking for some time. You really just want a good, brown sear on the chicken sausage. Something like this would be nice.

Now add your garlic, mushrooms and asparagus. Cook until the asparagus is about ¾ of the way finished. Turn the heat off and set aside. As this is cooling, you want to now prep the eggs. Some of you are thinking why not have the eggs ready to go and dump everything in at once? Well, you don’t want the super-hot sausage and veggies to cook the eggs before they even make it to the oven. Adding anything hot to eggs is generally a bad idea. Get that cheese from the freezer and grate until you have about half a cup (or more if you want more). In a bowl, add the eggs and the cheese.

Throw that muffin tin in the over on the middle rack and bake for approximately 15 minutes. You want them to be set but not getting too brown. Take your muffins out and remove them from the muffin pan. You can serve these with whatever you like. I prefer eating them with some Cholula chipotle hot sauce. Whether you cooking them for a breakfast meal prep like me, or you’re entertaining, they will surely be a hit. Enjoy and see you next month!