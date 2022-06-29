- Advertisement -

When it comes to residents of the Ocean State, everyone has their favorite beach. With dozens to choose from, you can usually find a quiet spot for reading a book, a family-friendly beach, or a busy shoreline with loud music, globs of tanning oil, and super scented hairspray to help set the mood… we digress.

Here are six of the best beach in Rhode Island, in no particular order. So grab a Del’s, pack a cooler, and spend the day at one of these seaside delights … and remember, the sand is hot this time of year!

Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly – Our pick from the southwestern corner of Rhode Island is Misquamicut State Beach. Considered the state’s most popular, the beachfront spans a half-mile and features seasonal facilities that include a playground, concessions, outdoor showers, and shaded gazebos. And don’t forget to stop by Salty’s Burgers and Seafood for a snack. Fees, hours, and more information here.

Easton’s Beach/First Beach in Newport – Known as “First Beach” to locals, Easton’s Beach is the largest stretch of beach in Newport. Located on Memorial Boulevard at the start of Cliff Walk, Easton sits on a 3/4 mile-long stretch of sand with a boardwalk and decent surf off the Atlantic. Don’t forget to ride the 1950’s era carousel, and visit Save the Bay Exploration Center and Aquarium, Fees, hours, and more information here.

Narragansett Town Beach in Narragansett – The most popular town-run beach in the state sits on prime real estate in Narragansett. Located in the center of Narragansett with hotels, shops, and restaurants just across the street, an outing at Narragansett is a family tradition for many. Watch the surfers year-round! Fees, hours, and more information here.

Scarborough North/South in Narragansett – Who remembers when there was just one Ska-boro beach? Well, today the two Scarboroughs make up the largest beach complex in the region. The people-watching is known to be the best in the state – you might still hear the sounds of 92PRO-FM, the station “that reaches the beaches” while cooling off in the ocean. Fees, hours, and more information here.

East Matunuck State Beach in South Kingstown – WIth 144 acres and a modern beach pavilion powered by wind and solar energy, East Manunuck is another popular RI spot. Watch the ferry cruise by on its way to Block Island and fishing boats coming in and out from Galilee Harbor. Dine after a day at the beach at some of the finest seafood restaurants in Galilee. Fees, hours and more information here.

Goosewing Beach in Little Compton – Our pick for the best small beach to “get away from it all” is Goosewing Beach in Little Compton. At the southeatern end of the state, Goosewing is part of a 75-acre nature reserve and home to rare migratory birds like the Piping Plover and the Least Tern. It’s a great place to relax and one of the state’s most beautiful spots. Fees, hours and more information here.