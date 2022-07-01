U.S. Senator Jack Reed from Rhode Island was among a delegation that traveled this week to Romania.
The trip was to engage with U.S. forces and NATO partners to gain a better understanding of U.S. strategic efforts in Europe and engage with Soldiers from Rhode Island, according to images shared from the U.S. Army 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.
Reed is Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
