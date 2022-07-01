- Advertisement -

U.S. Senator Jack Reed from Rhode Island was among a delegation that traveled this week to Romania.

The trip was to engage with U.S. forces and NATO partners to gain a better understanding of U.S. strategic efforts in Europe and engage with Soldiers from Rhode Island, according to images shared from the U.S. Army 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.

Reed is Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island speaks to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during a visit at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 30, 2022. The delegation traveled to Romania to engage with U.S. forces and NATO partners to gain a better understanding of U.S. strategic efforts in Europe and engage with Soldiers from Rhode Island. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater, deputy commanding general of V Corps, speaks to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during a visit with U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 30, 2022. The delegation traveled to Romania to engage with U.S. forces and NATO partners to gain a better understanding of U.S. strategic efforts in Europe and engage with Soldiers from Rhode Island. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater, deputy commanding general of V Corps, speaks to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during a visit with U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 30, 2022. The delegation traveled to Romania to engage with U.S. forces and NATO partners to gain a better understanding of U.S. strategic efforts in Europe and engage with Soldiers from Rhode Island. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater, deputy commanding general of V Corps, speaks to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during a visit with U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 30, 2022. The delegation traveled to Romania to engage with U.S. forces and NATO partners to gain a better understanding of U.S. strategic efforts in Europe and engage with Soldiers from Rhode Island. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

