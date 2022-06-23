- Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding candidates seeking elected office in the State of Rhode Island that they must file a Declaration of Candidacy form during next week’s Declaration of Candidacy filing period in order to appear on this year’s ballot. Candidates may file the required form on June 27th, 28th, and 29th.

“As Secretary of State, I am committed to engaging and empowering all Rhode Islanders to play an active role in our state’s future,” said Secretary Gorbea. “I applaud those residents of our state with an interest in entering public service, and I encourage all of those preparing to run for office to explore vote.ri.gov for resources and information about being a candidate.”

Individuals looking to declare their candidacy for elected office may complete the online form and then print it out. The completed form must then be signed and delivered in person or mailed. All Declaration of Candidacy forms must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29th.

Candidates for federal and statewide public office must file their declaration of candidacy at the Department of State’s Elections Division at 148 West River Street, Providence. Candidates for the General Assembly, local public office, state party committee office, and local party committee office must file their declaration of candidacy at the local board of canvassers in the city or town where they are registered to vote.

For more information about declaring your candidacy, determining eligibility, or other questions about elections and voting in Rhode Island, please visit the Voter Information Center on the Department of State’s website or call the Elections Division at (401) 222-2340 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

