Zach Letson – Broadcaster and Team Publicist

NEWPORT, R.I. – On Sunday, June 19, Newport Gulls alum Sean Bouchard got the call up to make his major league debut with the Colorado Rockies, making the 2015 Gull the 28th player in team history to play in the major leagues.

It’s a well-deserved promotion for Bouchard – the ninth round selection by the Rockies in the 2017 MLB Draft turned into one of the elite hitters at the AAA level this past season. Bouchard left the Isotopes on a 26-game on-base streak. The 37 games with Albuquerque – his first time ever playing at the AAA level – was the best stretch of Bouchard’s professional career, batting .338 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI.

While in Newport, Bouchard played for former long-time Gulls manager Mike Coombs during the summer of 2015 – the most recent Gulls team to win a division title. Bouchard played in 20 games, finishing with a .226 batting average to go with two home runs and eight RBIs.

Bouchard suited up for the Gulls in between his freshman and sophomore seasons at UCLA. An alumnus of one of the most storied programs in college baseball, the San Diego, California native became the 87th Bruin to play in the majors.

Bouchard made his MLB debut for the Rockies against the San Diego Padres, earning a walk in his first plate appearance. The game took place on Father’s Day.

“That was special,” Bouchard said. “I was really hoping I could get that hit for him. He was telling me before the game that no matter what happens, he was really proud of me. I really owe everything I’ve done to my parents.”

After 383 games in the minor leagues, Bouchard becomes the first former Newport Gull to get the call to the majors during the 2022 season. Welcome to the Show, Sean.