Sea Tow Cape and Islands today announced that it is now operating out of Nantucket.

With crews residing directly on the island, this added port will provide even better response times while increasing peace of mind for Sea Tow members, according to Sea Tow.

“In New England, there is a very real limitation for available marine technicians that can repair boats to get them back on the water,” said Captain Ramsey Chason, owner of Sea Tow Cape and Islands. “Summer is a short season, and marine technicians can sometimes take weeks to make a repair. We are in a unique position to not only provide access to Sea Tow’s services but offer our ability to troubleshoot and avoid repairs. We can give them their season back.”

Captain Ramsey Chason oversees Nantucket, Cape Cod, and the greater vicinity. He also owns and oversees the Rhode Island region.

Despite wanting to establish operations in Nantucket since taking ownership in 2017, Chason has been dispatching boats from Cape Cod, roughly 20 miles away. Now operating directly from Nantucket, Chason can significantly reduce the response time for his members.

With a Sea Tow membership, boaters pay one annual rate and receive the most comprehensive member benefits available 24/7/365. Members receive free boat towing, unlimited dock-to-dock towing on all boats, nationwide coverage, free fuel delivery, battery jump starts and exclusive member savings and discounts.

With more than 500+ ports nationwide including the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Sea Tow has been the leader in on-water assistance since 1983. The member-driven, franchise-based concept, coined by Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer, was established in Southold, NY, when the United States Coast Guard ceased response to non-emergency boating calls. Today in addition to on-water assistance, the franchise network handles salvage and recovery missions and responds to natural disasters, environmental hazards, and oil spill cleanups.