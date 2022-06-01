Summer in Newport and live music, they go together like clam cakes and chowder.

There’s no short supply of live music on any given night in Newport. Here’s a look at all that can be enjoyed outdoors this summer for free or for a small donation.

Schedules are subject to change. This story will be updated as more schedules, and additional details are announced. Please check with event organizers/venues for the latest updates throughout the season.

NIMFEST at King Park: Sundays in July & August

All concerts are scheduled on Sundays from 3 pm – 6 pm, there are no rain dates. Bring a chair or enjoy the lawn seating at the park, shows are free and open to the public of all ages! Free. More info and updates.

Family Night/Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach

Family Night Concerts take place on Tuesdays in July & August. Children’s Nights take place on Thursdays in July & August. All shows begin at 6:00 pm. Free. More info and updates

Summer Outdoor Concert Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary

The Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live (formerly known as Common Fence Music) will present a Summer Outdoor Concert Series once again this year. These outdoor performances will feature a diverse array of nationally renowned musicians: Kyshona on June 10, Mark Erelli on July 8, Lisa Morales on August 5, and The Suitcase Junket on September 16. Shows at 7 pm on each night. Tickets are $35 per person. More info and tickets at newportlive.org.

Summer Concert Series at Shops at Long Wharf

Enjoy free concerts throughout the summer from 1 pm to 5 pm down at the Shops at Long Wharf.

Music at The Fort

Music at the Fort is back! Enjoy an evening of free music at Fort Adams while watching the sunset. Food and drink vendors on site. Bring your beach chair and blanket and enjoy an evening at Fort Adams!

Wednesday, June 15 from 6 pm to 8 pm – The Ravers

Wednesday, July 13 from 6 pm to 8 pm – The Rhode Island Youth Stage Band

Wednesday, August 24 from 6 pm to 8 pm – Those Guys

Wednesday, September 7 from 6 pm to 8 pm – The Ravers

Newport Music Festival: July 1 – 17

Newport Music Festival will host seventeen concerts outdoors for its 53rd season, July 1 – 17. Full schedule here.

The festival will present a few family-friendly and free concerts this season;

Salute to Summer Free Concert & Fireworks Show

Naval Station Newport will host their annual Salute To Summer, a free concert and fireworks show, on Saturday, August 27 at Dewey Field.

newportFILM

newportFILM will return this summer with their outdoor film screenings at various locations throughout Aquidneck Island. Full schedule to be announced soon.

Newport Folk Festival & Newport Jazz Festival

Not a series, but certainly not to be forgotten about, the Newport Folk Festival returns July 22 – July 24 and the Newport Jazz Festival returns July 29 – 31.

Have a concert series that you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.