The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this morning announced that it is recommending closing Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

Historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation, according to RIDOH. Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

