The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

(State of the Art Methods) Regenerative Medical Clinics – Newport | $529,899

“A groundbreaking and revolutionary medical treatments clinic is for sale that is focused on identifying and then restoring proper cell and system functions assisting your body to heal itself. We stand alone as a true nation-wide clinic engaged in the business and science of regenerative health”.

Portable Self-Storage & Local/Long Distance Moving – Providence | $889,900

“This locally-owned-and-operated self-storage rental and moving business offers delivery, warehouse storage, and transport of mobile, modular self-storage units for both short and long-term use.”

Dumpster Business With 3 Trucks & Good Will – Tiverton | $229,000

“Turnkey Dumpster Business: 18 all size dumpsters plus 2 rear loading. 3 Trucks One account throws off about 30k per year. Rest is more of an asset sale”

Good to Grow – West Greenwich | $675,000

“xcellent opportunity for a business owner/investor to assume this reputable and established company that Specializes in hydroponic systems and grow lights! This business carries a wide range of gardening products manufactured by the industry’s leading innovators!”

40 Narragansett Ave. – Business For Sale – Jamestown | $315,000

“Chopmist Charlie’s is now available to a new operator who wishes to benefit from 25+ plus years of serving Jamestown and Southern RI. This iconic full-service restaurant is poised to serve the needs of hungry and thirsty residents and visitors. Whether your interest is fine dining, casual pub or the newly designed food emporium, this spot has the bones for it. “