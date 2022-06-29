- Advertisement -

Newport School Committee chairman Ray Gomes today announced that he won’t be seeking relection this November.

Gomes provided What’sUpNewp with the following statement;

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to not seek reelection to the Newport School Committee. It has been very interesting to serve on behalf of Newport’s families during the last several years, including some unprecedented times. I can say that every decision I have made has been with the best interest of Newport’s families and our students in mind to provide the best educational experience possible so that they may find success in life. My decision to not run has been made based on my own family growing and settling up and down the east coast while I have served on the School Committee and my desire to spend more time with them. It has been truly an honor to receive the support from my family, friends, Newport Families, and the Newport Community at large that has enabled me to serve as a member of the Newport School Committee. To them I say, Hooray !!! “

Local and statewide candidates must file their declarations of candidacy by 4 pm on Wednesday, June 29.