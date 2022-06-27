- Advertisement -

Let the games begin.

Today was the first day for candidates to declare for office in the 2022 primary and general elections. We’ll update our candidate filings at least twice daily, taking our information from the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates are required to file the declaration papers today, tomorrow or Wednesday. Here’s the latest updates for statewide and local communities.

Statewide Offices

This story will continue to be updated.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who was endorsed by the Democratic State Convention yesterday, and former state Rep Spencer E. Dickinson, David A. Segal, and Donald L. Keith, also Democrats, filed declaration papers.

Donn M. Antonia (Independent) and Patricia A. Landy (Independent) have also filed declaration papers.

Several other candidates are also expected to file for this seat.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1. Republican Allen R. Waters, who has run for U.S. House and U.S. Senate in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Governor. Former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes, a Democrat. And Republicans Emmanuel Boateng Adjei and Jonathan J Riccitelli.

Elijah J. Gizzarelli (Independent – Libertarian), James T. Aubin (Independent – Libertarian), and Zachary Baker Hurwitz (Independent) have filed declaration papers.

Lieutenant Governor. Deborah Ruggiero (D)

Attorney General. Incumbent Peter F. Neronha (D). Republican Charles Calenda, a lawyer in a Coventry law firm.

Secretary of State. Democratic State Rep. Gregg Amore, who was endorsed by the Democratic State Convention yesterday, Anthony N.B. Tamba (D), and Pat Cortellessa (R).

State Senate, District 10, Tiverton, Warren. Incumbent Walter Felag (D), and Republican Allyn Meyers.

State Senate, District 12, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton. Incumbent Louis DiPalma (D) and Republican Stephen J. Horridge.

State Senate, District 13, Jamestown, Newport. Incumbent Dawn Euer (D) and David Quiroa Sr. (R)

State Rep., District 70, Tiverton. Incumbent John Edwards (D) and Republican Christopher M. Borden.

State Rep., District 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton & Little Compton. Incumbent Michelle McGaw (D)

State Rep. District 72, Portsmouth & Middletown. Incumbent Terri-Denise Cortvriend (D)

State Rep., District 73, Newport and Middletown. Incumbent Marvin Abney (D)

State Rep., District 74, Jamestown, Middletown. Democrat Alex S. Finkelman. The incumbent, Deb Ruggiero, a Democrat, has announced she’s a candidate for lieutenant governor.

State Rep., District 75, Newport. Incumbent Lauren Carson (D)

Newport City Council. Incumbent Charles Holder (Ward 2), Incumbent Kathryn Leonard (Ward 3), Incumbent Lynn Ceglie (At-Large), Eames Yates (At-Large), and Stephanie Smyth (At-Large). Council candidates are non-partisan.

Newport School Committee. Incumbent Sandra Flowers, Incumbent James Drinkg, and Incumbent Louisa Boatwright.

Middletown Town Council. Incumbent Councilman Christopher M. Logan, Lawrence Frank, and Antone Viveiros. Middletown Council candidates are non-partisan.

Middletown School Committee. Incumbents Liana Ferreira-Fenton and Theresa Spengler as well as Wendy E. Heaney

Portsmouth Town Council. Michael DiPaola (I). Charles Levesque (D), Keith Hamilton (R), and Sharlene Patton (R). Town Council Incumbents Andrew Kelly and Linda Ujifusa have announced that they will run for Senate District 11 (Portsmouth, Bristol).

Little Compton. Town Clerk – Incumbent Carol Wordell, a Republican; and for town council, incumbents Robert L. Mushen (R), Paul Golembeske (R), and Patrick McHugh (D). Also, Mike Folcarelli (I).

Candidates for all local and statewide offices must file their declaration of candidacy this week (between Monday and close of business on Wednesday).