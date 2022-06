- Advertisement -

After being rescheduled twice due to COVID-19, Patti LaBelle finally returned to the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, June 19.

Quite a full house was on hand as Patti belted out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets, including her hits “New Attitude” and “Lady Marmalade”.

What’sUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was there to capture the night and shares this photo gallery.