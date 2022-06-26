- Advertisement -

Thirty-two sailors racing at the 20th Anniversary C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta had a three-hour delay for day two of racing while the race management team waited for the five knot South Westerly breeze to fill in on Narragansett Bay.

While the sailors waited for the postponement flag to be lowered, the four coaches utilized the time ashore to answer questions and share knowledge with the 2.4mR and Martin 16 sailors racing in Newport, R.I.

“Today the sailors learned a lesson in patience while waiting for the breeze to fill in. Our exceptional coaches made the most of this opportunity to engage the sailors with more learning opportunities. Our National and Paralympic race management team kept an eye on the weather by sending scout boats out onto Narragansett Bay to see from where and when the wind would fill in. Everyone in this organization is so dedicated to helping our sailors reach higher levels of ability including our amazing volunteers, both new and repeat, who are the backbone of our organization,” said Clagett President and Co- Founder Judy Clagett McLennan (Portsmouth, R.I).

Once racing got underway the 2.4mR class, who had four races on day one and were being led by Puerto Rico’s Julio Reguero, completed three races for the day. Reguero maintained his overnight lead and created a nine point separation to second placed Tony Pocklington (Ft. Myers, FL). Pocklington, who is an able bodied sailor racing in this fleet commented after racing today, “I don’t see the disabilities of my fellow sailors, I see the skill and athlete first and foremost. I’ve been to at least a half dozen Clagett clinics and regattas in Newport and the growth of the organization over that time is impressive. The outreach and word throughout the sailing community is spreading and I’m finding more and more people are aware of The Clagett and the work it does.”

Currently the highest placed female sailor in the 2.4mR fleet is Canadian Boat Grant recipient Delani Hulme- Lawrence, who has traveled from Saint Paul, Alberta to race in Newport this week. “The Clagett community grows each year and everyone is so friendly, I get so much out of every aspect of the event. The coaches are very informative and it’s a very welcoming environment which I enjoy returning to each year. This clinic and regatta is the highlight of my year,” remarked Hulme-Lawrence.

The Martin 16 class had all six boats out on the course after two had to withdraw from the first day of racing. Overnight leader Carwile LeRoy (Fresno, CA) and his crew of Tannis Hall (Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada) had a fantastic three races taking the winner’s gun in all three. “The first race of the day was a tactical one between us and Patrick (LoDuca). We won the second race by accident after I ended up making the right choice for which side of the course to take. In race three we hit the committee boat on the start line so ended up starting in last place and managed to work our way back through the fleet to win. I guess the regatta is mine to lose tomorrow so I hope I don’t make any mistakes,” said LeRoy.

Currently placed in second place in the Martin 16 class is the combination of Patrick LoDuca from Chicago and local Newport sailor Jeff Long, with Nicolas Bryan-Brown (Boston, MA) and Albert Pierce (Waitsfield, VT) in third heading into the last day of racing.

At the awards ceremony tomorrow along with trophies for the 2.4mR and Martin 16 classes the following trophies will be awarded for the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Trophy, the Susan B Johnson – Sportsmanship Award, the Larry Gadsby – Most Improved Award, the Nick Scandone – Spirit Award and the Robie Pierce and Gene Hinkle – Seamanship Award trophies and the inaugural Team Clagett will be announced.

For the final day of racing in the 20th Anniversary C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta the forecast is for a Southerly breeze of five to 11 knots.

Provisional results day 2:

Pos Sail Boat Skipper Hometown 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Total 1 Pur 8 Julio Reguero San Juan, San Juan 3 3 2 1 [12] 1 1 11 2 USA 3 Edge Tony Pocklington Ft Myers, Fl [9] 5 1 5 1 2 6 20 3 CAN 22 Peter Eagar Toronto, ON 4 2 6 2 6 [11] 2 22 4 9 Magic Bus Theodore Green North Kingstown, RI 1 1 3 6 [13] 10 7 28 5 CAN 14 Peter Wood Ottawa, Select 2 9 5 7 [11] 3 3 29 6 CAN 95 South Paw Delani Hulme-Lawrence Saint Paul, AB 6 4 4 [9] 4 4 8 30 7 USA 142 2.4mR Charles Rosenfield Woodstock, CT 7 8 [9] 3 7 5 4 34 8 USA21 Spirit Matt Koblenzer Fox Point, WI 5 6 [13] 10 5 7 5 38 9 112 Black Seal v2.4 Andrew Parish ST MICHAELS, MD [10] 7 7 8 2 8 10 42T 10 177 n/a Chris Childers San Francisco, CA 8 10 8 4 3 [15] 9 42T 11 USA 152 Polaris Shan McAdoo Essex, MA 13/* 11 [21/DNF] 21/DNS 8 6 12 71 12 CAN 85 La Vagabonde Érick Poirier Montréal, (QC) 11 12 16 12 9 12 [17] 72T 13 186 YOLO John Seepe North Port, FL 12 13 11 13 10 [14] 13 72T 14 42 The Answer Janice Graham-Foscarini Toronto, ON 13 [17] 15 11 15 13 11 78 15 CAN 66 Pecking Order Brian Peckover Carleton Place, ON 15 18 10 [21/DNS] 14 9 14 80 16 162 ScandEvan Maureen McKinnon Salem, MA 14 14 14 [21/DNS] 16 20 15 93 17 178 tbd Jim Thweatt West Sacrame

Martin 16

Pos Sail Boat Skipper Hometown 1 2 3 4 5 6 Total 1 20 USA16 Edward LeRoy /

Tannis Hall Fresno, CA [2] 1 2 1 1 1 6 2 16 Patrick LoDuca /

Jeff Long Chicago, IL 1 2 3/* [5] 2 3 11 3 48 Y-Not Nicholas Bryan-Brown /

Albert Pierce Boston, MA 3 [7/DNC] 7/DNC 3 3 2 18 4 50 Steve Edensen /

Steve Safford San Marcos, CA 5 3 3 4 [6] 5 20 5 13 Y-Knot J.R. Hardenburgh /

Dan Scher Dorchester, MA 4 [7/DNC] 7/DNC 2 4 4 21 6 51 Timothy Brown Timothy Brown /

Dana McKinnon-Tucker Boston, MA [7/DNC] 7/DNC 7/DNC 6 5 6 31



For more information about Clagett Sailing Presents: The 20th Anniversary of the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta please visit: www.clagettsailing.org