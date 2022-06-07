Paul J. Grimes Jr., 92, passed away on June 4, 2022 surrounded by friends and family at St. Clare-Newport. Paul was born in Providence in 1930 to Paul J. and Alice (Canning) Grimes. In 1958, he married Katherine (Alexander) Grimes. They resided in Providence until 1990, and then moved to Jamestown, where they had been longtime summer residents. He attended Moses Brown School and Brown University and served in the US Army as part of the allied occupation of Germany after WWII. He was Vice President and Investment Manager of Rhode Island Fabrics Company, formerly in Pawtucket.

Paul was a lifelong sailor, a passion he shared with his wife Katie, and enjoyed cruises throughout New England and down the Intracoastal Waterway to Florida. He was a past Commodore of the Conanicut Yacht Club, a member of the New York Yacht Club, the Hope Club, and the Hillsboro Club. Before retirement, he was an avid skier, spending many weekends and vacations with friends and family in the Mad River Valley of Vermont. He also loved playing golf with friends in Providence and Jamestown.

Besides his wife of 64 years, he leaves his children, Katherine Cunkelman (Robert) of Acton, MA, Kristen Anderson (Jon) of Hinesburg, VT and Paul J. Grimes III (Kimberly) of Portsmouth, RI. He was a proud grandfather (“OGP”) to six grandchildren, Hillary Anderson (Brian Lowe), Alex Anderson (Susan), Ben Cunkelman, Nick Cunkelman, Alden Grimes, Megan Grimes and four great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Lincoln and Tucker Lowe and Anna Anderson. He leaves a sister, Ellen G. Noble, of Jamestown, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Alice G. Gaither.

A private burial will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Clare-Newport or Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice.