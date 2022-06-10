Maria Rosario (Lima) Medeiros, 92 of Newport, RI passed away on June 8th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Domingos F. Medeiros.

Born July 31, 1929, in Faial, Azores, Maria grew up in Toledo Pico, Azores later immigrating to Newport, Rhode Island in 1961. She was the daughter of the late Joao de Couto Lima and the late Maria de Jose Lima of Pico, Azores.

Family and friends were her greatest joys. Being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother were her core. Her Portuguese cooking was envied and enjoyed by all including surprise visits around mealtimes from her children’s friends. We enjoyed so many family meals and celebrations through the years and will have lasting memories of her beautiful smile and infectious laughter.

She is survived by her son Manual F. Medeiros, his wife Lisa of Newport and her daughter Mary Theresa Doyle, her husband Kevin P. Doyle of Tiverton, RI. Maria was also blessed with 3 grandchildren – Michael Medeiros (wife Jessica Perriera), Christopher Medeiros, and Jessica Doyle Rider (husband Tom Rider) as well as 4 great grandchildren (Mason and Lauren Medeiros, Maeve and Thomas Rider). She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who she adored and adored her to the end.

Calling hours will be Monday June 13th 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday June 14th at 10:00 am in St. Mary’s Church, 12 William St, Newport. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904.