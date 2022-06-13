Margaret Ann Moniz, age 75, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on June 10, 2022 at home. She was born in Newport to the late John and Irene (Pacheco) Moniz.

Margaret graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1966. During her attendance there, she designed a school seal that featured the Patriot mascot.

Margaret lived in Portsmouth all her life and enjoyed travel with family members as a young woman. She worked at the Newport Naval Hospital/Naval Health Clinic

48 years, beginning as Food Service Worker in the hospital and then transferring to the Naval Health Clinic as a Medical Records Clerk. She retired in 2016.

As her father served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Margaret was an avid history buff of that time period. She also enjoyed the company of her pet family over the years.

Margaret is survived by several cousins, including Melinda Soares-Murphy of Portsmouth, and family friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.