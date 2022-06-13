James A. Girr (Jack), 79, of Newport died Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in Providence, RI. Jack was born October 18, 1942 in Newport, the son of the late James A. and Barbara (Nahan) Girr. He was the husband of the late Maureen C. Girr (Gray) of Newport.

Jack was a lifelong resident of Newport. He attended De La Salle Academy, where he was on the golf team, and was a student sports writer for The Newport Daily News. He attended the University of Rhode Island, and spent time student teaching at Middletown High School in 1965. He caddied at Wanumetonomy through the 1950’s, and in 1982 realized his dream of becoming a member. Jack had a vast knowledge and voracious appetite for professional sports and generously shared this knowledge with family and friends. In fact, one of the fun activities to do at Wanumetonomy was to try to “stump” Jack and see if there was something he could not answer or did not have an opinion about in the field of athletics and they usually lost. He spent many happy years at the club. Jack was a Manager for Star Market and then later Almacs, before retiring in 1995.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kate Dube of Enfield, CT, and Rebecca Reilly (John) of St. Louis, MO. Also, three grandchildren, Karolyn Reilly of Charlotte, NC, Kathryn Reilly of Nashville, TN, and Jack Reilly of St. Louis, MO. His sister Cheryl Mrozowski (Harry) of Newport, brothers Peter Girr (Judy) of Palm Beach, FL, and Tim Girr (Karen) of Portsmouth, RI. Along with many nieces and nephews.

His daughters would like to thank the staff at Elmhurst in Providence, who made his last months comfortable. Also, Suzanne Evans of Newport, who made all of our lives easier for the last 5 years.

To our Aunt Cheryl, your love and support was invaluable, whether taking him to appointments, bringing him his favorite foods, or just being with him to talk and to listen. We are so grateful that he had you, and his life was infinitely better because of you.

He is predeceased by his wife of 50 years Maureen C. Girr, who passed in 2017.

It was a true pleasure to know Jack and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at Wanumetonomy Golf Club, 152 Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI.

Donations may be made to The Myositis Association https://www.myositis.org or The South Kingstown Animal Shelter, 132 Asa Pond Road, Wakefield, RI 02879.

This obituary was originally published on December 3, 2021. It has been republished at the request of the family due to a service being planned.