Mrs. Deborah Sweat, 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Mark Sweat for the past 47 years.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Ruth (Mallowitz) Leonard. Debbie attended Rogers High School and completed her GED. She worked as a clerk typist at the Naval Underwater Weapons System after high school. She continued her education and completed the Certified Nursing Assistant course (CNA) and was employed by the John Clarke Nursing Facility and St. Clare’s Nursing Home for over 30 years. She was a dedicated employee and provided excellent care to her patients at these facilities. She was known for her forever smile and infectious laugh and brought great comfort to those in need.

Family and friends came first for Debbie, and we have fond memories of the many gatherings over the years in celebrations of the holidays and special events in our lives. She continued the great tradition of making her parents recipes for everyone.

She is survived by two daughters, Tiffiney Webster and her husband, Antaius of Newport, and Ashley Sweat of Newport, her brothers, Harry S. Leonard and his wife, Linda, of Portsmouth, and David H. Leonard and his wife, Kathleen, of Newport, and her grandchild Khyere Sweat. She was the beloved sister of the late Esther J Casady, also step sister to Lorraine Sawyer and her husband, Jamie of Tiverton, RI and Linda Heroux and her husband, David of Spring Hill, FL. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews that she adored. She was also saddened by the recent loss of her beloved dog, Yoshi.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport on Monday June 13, 2022 from 6pm-8pm

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deborah’s memory to the Potter League https://give.potterleague.org/