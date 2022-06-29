Christopher J. Burns, of Tiverton, RI passed peacefully on June 27, 2022. Born in Newport, RI on August 4, 1954. He was a son of Helen (Callahan) and Francis Burns whom preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Peggy (Wilson) Burns and daughter Audra Moon. His two sisters Nancy and Ron Allaire of Wrentham, MA and Jane and James Roggero of Portsmouth, RI. Nephew Brian Allaire, niece Ashley Roggero and nephew James Roggero. Sister-in-law Claudia Graham, brothers-in-law Harold and Anita Wilson, Mooresville, SC and Richard and Barbara Wilson, Washington, IN.

He graduated from Rogers High School class of 1974 and served in the US Army from 1974-1977.

As a young man, Chris worked for the Coachman and I-Hop restaurants. After returning home from the service, he was employed by Raytheon Company working as an Artist/Illustrator, after retiring, he worked for Newport Daily News as their Geek-to-Go repairing computers.

Chris enjoyed his family and his Irish heritage, walking his dog, the internet computer forum, cars, and eating out. Most of all talking to people.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 1 from 5:00-7:00PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. in remembrance of Christopher Burns.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christopher, please visit our floral store.

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home here.