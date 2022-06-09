Amy Elizabeth McLaughlin, 39, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 4, 2022, after a long illness.

Amy was born in Houston, TX, to Paul and Jill (Wagner) McLaughlin. She grew up in Andover, MA, and was a graduate of Andover High School. Amy competed nationally in dance competitions, earning many awards. She participated in summer programs with Boston Ballet. Amy was very active in sports; she was on the ski team and swim team. She enjoyed art (especially Degas), history, and was an amazing cook. She was extremely talented in jewelry design.

Amy is survived by her beloved son; Edward Charles McLaughlin, her parents; Paul and Jill McLaughlin, of Middletown, her siblings; Katy McLaughlin, of Portsmouth, Molly McLaughlin, of Newport, her uncles; Robert McLaughlin, of Tewksbury, MA, Charles McLaughlin, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, her close family members; Judy Jones, of Haverhill, MA, Sally Martin, of Exeter, NH, Robin Favor, of Groveland, MA, and Walter Merritt, of Haverhill, MA, and her niece and nephew; Florence and Magnus Pierce, of Portsmouth. She additionally leaves several cousins, and her best friend; Janna Tsioplakis.

Amy is preceded in death by her brother; John Paul McLaughlin, her maternal grandparents; John and Betty Wagner, and her paternal grandparents; Charles and Helen McLaughlin.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 12:00 PM in St. Lucy’s. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Looking Upwards, a wonderful organization for children with special needs, P.O. Box 4289, Middletown, RI 02842. They were a great support for Amy and Eddie for several years.