Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the newly constructed home at 11 Bryer Avenue has sold for $4,150,000.

Kylie McCollough, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer. Bob Bailey of Lila Delman Compass represented the seller.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 11 Bryer Avenue is the second-highest Jamestown sale of 2022. This also marks the highest non-waterfront Jamestown sale of the year. Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty have represented four clients in sales over $1M in Jamestown this year.

The custom-designed home offers five bedrooms, five full and one-half bathrooms, and nearly 4,500 square feet of living space. Constructed to maximize views of the Jamestown Harbor and Narragansett Bay, the home is complete with high end finishes for state-of-the-art modern living.

“I am grateful to my clients for trusting me to guide them implicitly through this sight-unseen purchase,” says Kylie McCollough.