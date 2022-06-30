- Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today shared that Nicholas S. Ucci will be stepping down as the Commissioner of the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER). His last day of State service will be July 23, 2022.

“Nick has helped Rhode Island become a national clean energy leader and innovator. With his support, we’ve put Rhode Island on a path to achieving net-zero emissions and creating a more sustainable future for all. I am thankful for his commitment and wish him the best in the future,” said Governor McKee.

“It has been a great honor to serve the state I love for more than two decades and a true privilege to have worked with so many dedicated colleagues, stakeholders, and policymakers during that time. I am grateful to Governor McKee for allowing me to serve as State Energy Commissioner. His leadership on clean energy and climate change policy has set Rhode Island on a path toward net-zero emissions by 2050 and will expand investment and job growth opportunities across the green economy. The Ocean State is well positioned to realize a cleaner, more affordable, reliable and equitable energy future,” said Commissioner Ucci.

The Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources’ (OER) mission is to lead the state toward a clean, affordable, reliable, and equitable energy future. OER develops policies and programs that respond to the state’s evolving energy needs, while advancing environmental sustainability, energy security, and a vibrant clean energy economy. OER is committed to working with public- and private-sector stakeholders to ensure that all Rhode Islanders have access to cost-effective, resilient, and sustainable energy solutions.

- Advertisement -

This post was originally published on this site