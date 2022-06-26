- Advertisement -

By Little Compton Historical Society

The Exhibit Preview Party and Family Day return this year at the Little Compton Historical Society. The Exhibit Preview Party is a ticketed event, 6-8 PM on July 1. Family Day is free and open to the public on July 2, 12-5 PM.

Staff and volunteers at the Little Compton Historical Society spent the winter researching the histories of six private homes, two “lost” houses, and our own Wilbor House and Quaker Meeting House. That research appears in a new book that explores each home and its residents in depth. New information includes the Brownell family connection to Louisville, Kentucky, the involvement of prominent Quaker and African-American merchant Paul Cuffe in repairs to the Quaker Meeting House, and that Sea Bourne Mary has no documented connection to the legend of Mary Wilson Wallace. The special exhibition features items from each location. These include a spyglass from the Kempton House, a piece of painted glass from Wunnegin, and archaeological finds from the Manton and Church-Collins-Nicholson cellar holes.

The Exhibit Preview Party is a cocktail party that takes place outdoors at the Wilbor House on July 1, 6-8 PM. As the name suggests, guests get the first chance to view the special exhibition on July 1 and advance access to purchase The Stories Houses Tell: A Second Collection of House Histories. The $40 ticket includes passed hors d’oeuvres by Compton Catering and complimentary wine, beer, and soft drinks. Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets by calling the Little Compton Historical Society at 401-635-4035 or visiting littlecompton.org.

Family Day on July 2, 12-4 PM, is free and open to the public. The community is invited to explore the exhibit and purchase the book in a fair-like atmosphere. The event also includes guided tours of the Wilbor House; children’s activities; pie eating, seed spitting, and skillet throwing contests for children & adults; and refreshments including hot dogs. All activities and refreshments are offered free of charge by the Historical Society as a way to thank the community for their support.

The special exhibit will open to the public during the Historical Society’s normal operating hours beginning July 3. It will be available Tuesday through Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM until October 16. While here, visitors are also invited to take a guided tour of the Wilbor House (Thursday – Sunday in July and August and weekends in September and October) and explore two other exhibits (Tuesday – Sunday), Terra Nova Vida Nova – The Portuguese in Little Compton and Everyone Was a Farmer. Admission is always free to members. Non-member admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 13, and children 5 & under are free.