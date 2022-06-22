- Advertisement -

Zach Letson – Broadcaster and Team Publicist

KEENE, N.H. – In the first matchup with Keene since the 2019 season, Newport fell behind early and could never catch up in Tuesday’s 6-0 loss at Alumni Field.

The final score may not be indicative of Newport’s tough luck at the plate. In the top half of the fourth inning, the Gulls had the bases loaded with just one out. Then, a screaming line drive was caught and turned into a double play. Fast forward two innings later and it happened again – Newport had runners on first and third with just one out, until a hard-hit line drive turned into two quick outs, ending the inning.

After the Swamp Bats scored three runs in the first and two in the third, Newport’s bullpen locked in the rest of the way. For a second straight outing, Daniel Blair looked comfortable again, allowing just three hits and a run over three innings to go with four strikeouts. It’s the lone run the Texas righty has allowed in his last eight innings.

Peter Sakellaris continued his strong start to the summer with a second consecutive scoreless appearance in one inning of relief. John Lumpinski took over in the eighth and struck out two in another shutdown frame by a Gulls reliever. In the 10 ⅔ innings of relief pitching dating back to the last inning of Newport’s game against Ocean State Friday, the Gulls bullpen has registered an 0.84 ERA.

Newport sees Keene again at home Friday, but before that, faces the Sanford Mainers (4-9) tomorrow night at 6:35pm for Saccucci Honda Strike For An SUV Night.