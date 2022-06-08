By Zach Letson – Newport Gulls, Broadcaster and Team Publicist

MONTPELIER, VT – Playing its first game against the Mountaineers since July of 2019, Newport (0-1) dropped its season opener against Vermont (1-0) 10-1 Tuesday night at Montpelier Recreation Field.

The Mountaineers found their offensive spark early, scoring five first inning runs. But after, the Gulls pitching staff settled in. Second-year Gull Seamus Barrett got the ball on opening night and found success following the first inning, firing two scoreless frames.

Cole Stasio took over from there on the mound and was lights out. The Baylor lefty mowed through three innings against Vermont bats without allowing a hit or a run, keeping the Gulls within striking distance.

In the sixth, Newport cashed in. Leadoff hitter Trent Farquhar scampered all the way to second base following a Vermont throwing error. The Michigan State Spartan came around to score the first Gulls run of the season on a wild pitch, making it a 5-1 game.

Newport’s pitching fired six consecutive scoreless innings from the second inning through the seventh, yielding just one hit over the stretch.

The Gulls play for the first time at Cardines Field this season tomorrow night against the Mystic Schooners (1-0). First pitch for University Orthopedics Opening Night is at 6:35pm

