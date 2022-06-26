- Advertisement -

Zach Letson – Broadcaster and Team Publicist

OAK BLUFFS, MA – Newport (8-7) fell behind quickly and could never catch up in Saturday’s 8-4 loss to the Sharks (9-8) at the Shark Tank.

In a 5-0 hole in the third inning, Colton Ledbetter got the Gulls back in the game with a bases loaded, two-RBI single to get Newport on the board and make it a 5-2 score. The Gulls center fielder led the way with a 3 for 3 night at the plate, including a double in the sixth inning. In three games against the Sharks this season, Ledbetter is 7 for 10 with two home runs and six RBIs.

The Newport cleanup hitter came around to score in the sixth on an RBI single from Slate Alford. A 2023 Mississippi State teammate of Ledbetter, Alford stayed hot with his sixth hit in three games against Martha’s Vineyard this summer.

The Sharks had their best offensive night against the Gulls this season, scoring eight runs. But John Lumpinski came into the game in the seventh and threw two scoreless innings. Newport’s final run came in the eighth on an RBI infield single from Luke Beckstein.

Next, the Gulls make their first-ever trip to Dodd Stadium to face the Mystic Schooners (6-7) for a seven-inning doubleheader. Game one is at 3pm while game two is scheduled for 6pm. Newport is back at it with Martha’s Vineyard Monday at Cardines Field for a 6:35pm start time on Clements’ Marketplace Staff & Appreciation Night.