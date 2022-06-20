- Advertisement -

Zach Letson – Broadcaster and Team Publicist

LYNN, M.A. — Newport (7-4) was on the wrong side of two nail-biting games against North Shore (3-9) 4-1 in game one, and 1-0 in eight innings in game two in Sunday’s seven inning doubleheader at Fraser Field.

After the Navigators took an early 4-0 lead in game two, the Gulls called on Garret Simpson out of the bullpen in the fourth inning. The righty pitched the last three innings for Newport, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out two.

After Simpson’s first inning of relief, Newport got on the board with an RBI single from Josh Kuroda-Grauer. JKG led Newport with a three-hit performance in game one.

The Gulls had the bases loaded in the seventh and final inning, but the Navigators closed it out for a 4-1 victory.

- Advertisement -

In game two, Kevin Seitter got the ball and was unhittable – literally. The Quinnipiac righty threw six no-hit innings in a performance to remember. Seitter struck out six, but when he exited, the score read 0-0 heading into the seventh inning.

Newport loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning, but North Shore’s Mike Gervasi made a diving catch in foul territory to preserve the scoreless game. The Navigators won it in the bottom of the inning on a pitch that found its way to the backstop, scoring inherited runner Trace Willhoite from third base. The Gulls allowed just one hit all game in the loss.

Newport is off Monday before returning to action Tuesday in New Hampshire against the Keene Swamp Bats at Alumni Field for a 6:30pm. Wednesday, the Gulls are back home to face the Sanford Mainers for Saccucci Honda Strike For An SUV Night at Cardines Field. First pitch is at 6:35pm.