There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer evening… especially when it’s free!

We’re celebrating summer by introducing a new daily feature called “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing family-friendly music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions.

This afternoon, check out Celtic-inspired sounds with Timmy May at the Aquidneck Growers Market. Music runs from 2PM-6PM at the outdoor market on Memorial Blvd.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listings at mrabrams11@gmail.com.