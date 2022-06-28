- Advertisement -

There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer evening… especially when it’s free! We’re celebrating summer with a new feature called “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing family-friendly music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions.

This evening, check out award-winning RI roots rockers The Silks performing from 6-8PM on the green on Bay Street in Watch Hill. The show is part of the Watch Hill Sunset Concert Series which has shows scheduled every other Tuesday. Click here for details on future shows.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listings at mrabrams11@gmail.com.