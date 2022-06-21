- Advertisement -

There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer evening… especially when it’s free!

We’re celebrating the first day of summer by introducing a new daily feature “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing family-friendly music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions.

Tonight, celebrate to the sounds of Paul Petit & Double Shot at Independence Park performing as part of the 2022 “Bristol Fourth of July Concert Series.” The band rocks “from A to ZZ.” Bristol native Jon Tyler opens at 6:30PM. For a preview of Paul Petit and Double Shot, click here.

For more information, including the complete Bristol 4th of July concert series listing, click here.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listing at mrabrams11@gmail.com.