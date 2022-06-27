- Advertisement -

There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer evening… especially when it’s free! We’re celebrating summer with a new feature called “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing family-friendly music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions.

Tonight at 7PM, check out the Patterson Smith Trio, comprised of Alan Patterson on drum and vocals; Nick Smith on guitar and vocals; and Ken Patterson on bass and vocals. The band pays a blend of blues, jazz, classic rock and originals. They’re appearing at Independence Park as part of the Bristol Fourth of July celebration.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listings at mrabrams11@gmail.com.