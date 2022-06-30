- Advertisement -

There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer evening… especially when it’s free! We’re celebrating summer with a new feature called “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing family-friendly music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions.

Tonight, check out the music of Gooseberry Road at Frederickson Farms in Scituate. The band plays from 6-8PM, while the marketplace is open from 4-7PM. The trio plays music from the 1960s and 70s including The Beatles, Carole King, Hollies, Bee Gees, Aztec Two-Step, more, plus originals.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listings at mrabrams11@gmail.com.