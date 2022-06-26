- Advertisement -

There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer evening… especially when it’s free! We’re celebrating summer by introducing a new feature called “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing family-friendly music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions.

Tonight, check out the nation’s top Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Changes in Latitude, Sunday at 7PM. The band is appearing at Independence Park as part of the Bristol Fourth of July celebration. Parrothead gear optional.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listings at mrabrams11@gmail.com.