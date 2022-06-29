- Advertisement -

There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer evening… especially when it’s free! We’re celebrating summer with a new feature called “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions. (Note: Tonight’s concert at ISCO is 21+)

Tonight’s free show features singer-songwriter Avi Jacob releasing his new single “Tears Like a River” at ISCO, the Industrious Spirit Company at 1 Sims Ave. in Providence. Jess Powers and Tyler-James (formerly Cowboy and Lady) will also appear.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listings at mrabrams11@gmail.com.