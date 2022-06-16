- Advertisement -

BOSTON (AP) — A town on Martha’s Vineyard is getting a $10 million federal grant to help rebuild a badly-eroded bluff and protect a key road from storm surge and sea level rise.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday that Oak Bluffs was awarded the “pre-disaster mitigation” grant to help pay for reconstructing 1,200 linear feet of the original engineered coastal bank and stone revetment along East Chop Drive, on the northern coast of the island.

The project is expected to cost $16.9 million, with the remainder paid by the town. The town approved the funding but also applied for a $3 million grant from the state to reduce its share.

FEMA officials said they want to help build more resilient infrastructure in a town that’s committed to addressing coastal erosion hazards, including those caused by climate change.

This project will include regrading and planting native plants to increase the stability of the bluff and reduce erosion hazards, and the revetment will be extended.

