- Advertisement -

Zach Letson – Broadcaster and Team Publicist

It was a scoreless game heading into the bottom of the seventh. Then, Newport (7-2) exploded for eight runs in the eighth inning, its most runs in a frame this summer and beat North Shore (1-9) 8-1 at Fraser Field Saturday night.

Dominic Perachi was again the story for the Gulls. The Salve southpaw extended his scoreless streak of innings to begin the summer to 11 with five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six Navigators batters. Perachi now has 17 punchouts in his 11 innings pitched this summer.

The Navigators took a 1-0 lead into the eighth – and the Gulls responded with an explosion. After Colton Ledbetter and Trent Farquhar began the inning with back-to-back singles, Luke Beckstein pinch-hit and drew a walk. Ledbetter then tied the game, scoring on a wild pitch to even the score at 1.

Newport was far from done. The Gulls took the lead with a bases-loaded two-RBI single from Spenser Smith. Ledbetter, who led off the inning, came back around to hit later in the frame and drove in two more runs with a single. When it was all said and done, the Gulls walked five times in the inning and sent 13 batters to the plate in an eight-run eighth inning massacre.

- Advertisement -

Second-year Gull Peter Sakellaris made his first appearance of the summer, firing two shutout innings with a pair of strikeouts to boot. The Virginia Tech Hokie slammed the door on Newport’s seventh win in its last eight games.

The Gulls are right back at Fraser Field to play a doubleheader against the Navigators Sunday afternoon, making up a postponed game from June 9. First pitch for game one is at 4:05pm. Newport heads to New Hampshire to face the Keene Swamp Bats Tuesday before returning to Cardines Field Wednesday for Saccucci Honda Strike For an SUV Night, when the Gulls face the Sanford Mainers at 6:35pm.