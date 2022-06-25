- Advertisement -

Sailors competing at the 20th Anniversary C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta in Newport, R.I. were greeted with a fantastic day for the first day of racing. A consistent South Westerly breeze in the 15 to 16 knots range with gusts up to 18 knots provided a picture perfect race course for the two classes racing.

Twenty sailors in the single handed 2.4mR class completed four races for the day and the results set the scene for an exciting day two tomorrow. Leading the class after day one is Puerto Rico’s Julia Reguero, who has a two point separation from local sailor Ted Green (North Kingstown, R.I). Rounding out the top three places is Canadian and former class winner, Peter Eager (Toronto, ON).

“I had a consistent day today which improved over the four races once I got settled into my boat. This is my second year at The Clagett racing in my boat which I received from the Clagett Boat Grant Program, which I am very thankful to The Clagett for and all the support they provide,” said Reguero after racing.

Peter Eager, who is also racing a boat he received from the Clagett Boat Grant Program spoke about his return to Clagett after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. “Coming back to The Clagett after the pandemic is great, the last time I was here racing in 2019 I won the class. This is my first time racing my new boat from the Clagett Boat Grant Program which I believe is really impacting my results. I’m looking forward to more racing tomorrow.”

Close racing in the 2.4mR class at the 20th Anniversary Clagett Regatta credit Clagett Sailing -Andes Visual

In the Martin 16 class Newport local sailor Jeff Long, who sailed in the very first C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta in Newport in 2003 with Sarah Everhart Skeels (Little Compton, R.I.) and Brian Skeels (Little Compton, R.I.) in a Sonar is sailing with Partick LoDuca from Chicago for the first time in a Martin 16. Long and LoDuca have sailed together as crew for a number of years but this is the first time with LoDuca as the skipper and Long as crew.

Long spoke about sailing together, “Today was not what was forecast, it was super sporty on the race course. This boat is a new learning curve for Patrick and I as we are both usually crew with another skipper. Patrick did a great job today getting us in the right place on the start line.”

Long and LoDuca are currently placed in second in the Martin 16 class after incurring a penalty after racing. Leading the class is Carwile Le Roy (Fresno, CA) and his crew of Tannis Hall from Canada. Rounding out the Martin 16 podium after day one is Steve Edensen and Steve Safford (San Marcos, CA).

Judy Clagett Mclennan, President and Co-Founder of Clagett Sailing remarked after day one, “I’m thrilled to see so many sailors back in Newport racing. It’s wonderful that our Canadian sailors and volunteers are able to travel to Newport again after the borders reopened. We are looking forward to more racing for both classes tomorrow.”

The forecast for day two is for a high of 82 degrees and a Southerly breeze of five to 10 knots.

Provisional results day 1:

Pos Sail Boat Skipper Hometown 1 2 3 4 Total 1 Pur 8 Julio Reguero San Juan, San Juan 3 3 2 1 9 2 9 Magic Bus Theodore Green North Kingstown, RI 1 1 3 6 11 3 CAN 22 Peter Eagar Toronto, ON 4 2 6 2 14 4 USA 3 Edge Tony Pocklington Ft Myers, Fl 9 5 1 5 20 5 CAN 14 Peter Wood Ottawa 2 9 5 7 23T 6 CAN 95 South Paw Delani Hulme-Lawrence Saint Paul, AB 6 4 4 9 23T 7 USA 142 2.4mR Charles Rosenfield Woodstock, CT 7 8 9 3 27 8 177 n/a Chris Childers San Francisco, CA 8 10 8 4 30 9 112 Black Seal v2.4 Andrew Parish ST MICHAELS, MD 10 7 7 8 32 10 USA21 Spirit Matt Koblenzer Fox Point, WI 5 6 13 10 34 11 186 YOLO John Seepe North Port, FL 12 13 11 13 49 12 CAN 85 La Vagabonde Érick Poirier Montréal, (QC) 11 12 16 12 51 13 42 The Answer Janice Graham-Foscarini Toronto, ON 13 17 15 11 56 14 178 tbd Jim Thweatt West Sacramento, CA 17 19 12 15 63T 15 162 ScandEvan Maureen McKinnon Salem, MA 14 14 14 21/DNS 63T 16 179 To be determined Wendy Frazier Calgary, Alberta 16 16 17 14 63T 17 CAN 66 Pecking Order Brian Peckover Carleton Place, ON 15 18 10 21/DNS 64 18 USA 152 Polaris Shan McAdoo Essex, MA 13/* 11 21/DNF 21/DNS 66 19 14 Georgiana Dawn Hart Temple Terr, FL 18 15 21/DNS 21/DNS 75 20 USA 0 NA Tyler Robertson Carlsbad, CA 21/DNC 21/DNC 21/DNC 21/DNC 84



Martin 16 Boat Skipper Hometown 1 2 3 Total 1 USA16 Edward LeRoy /

Tannis Hall Fresno, Ca 2 1 1 4

For more information about Clagett Sailing Presents: The 20th Anniversary of the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta please visit: www.clagettsailing.org