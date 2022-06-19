- Advertisement -

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jun. 18 reached 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.2% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of June 15, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Providence County, RI

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (455,528 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (2,563 total deaths)

— 18.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,255 (238,035 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

- Advertisement -

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Newport County, RI

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (62,577 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (93 total deaths)

— 66.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,335 (22,437 total cases)

— 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County, RI

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (99,250 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (234 total deaths)

— 45.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,736 (36,086 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kent County, RI

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (129,827 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (518 total deaths)

— 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,583 (53,531 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bristol County, RI

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.6% (38,579 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (172 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,236 (15,143 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

- Advertisement -

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site