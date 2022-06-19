- Advertisement -

Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Massachusetts

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jun. 18 reached 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.2% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of June 15, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

- Advertisement -

Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Berkshire County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (74,746 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (391 total deaths)

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,722 (28,390 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bristol County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (377,510 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (2,195 total deaths)

— 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,334 (160,151 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#9. Hampden County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (311,408 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (1,830 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,156 (145,305 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

- Advertisement -

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hampshire County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (109,223 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (361 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,473 (32,927 total cases)

— 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Franklin County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (48,693 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (149 total deaths)

— 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,193 (12,066 total cases)

— 37.6% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

- Advertisement -

Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Worcester County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (589,520 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (2,647 total deaths)

— 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,237 (209,621 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Plymouth County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (369,977 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (1,716 total deaths)

— 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,941 (124,779 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Suffolk County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (595,758 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (2,031 total deaths)

— 16.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,318 (235,687 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

- Advertisement -

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Essex County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.1% (592,861 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (2,801 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,234 (222,778 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Norfolk County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (565,466 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (1,951 total deaths)

— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,107 (149,179 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Middlesex County, MA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (1,297,364 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Massachusetts

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (4,094 total deaths)

— 15.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,199 (373,894 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

- Advertisement -

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site