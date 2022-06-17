- Advertisement -

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jun. 17 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 86 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Vermont using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jun. 15, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Franklin County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (39 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,297 (10,521 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (68 total deaths)

— 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (35,816 fully vaccinated)

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Caledonia County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (25 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,085 (6,024 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (29 total deaths)

— 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (21,713 fully vaccinated)

Stevage // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lamoille County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (23 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,961 (4,048 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (17 total deaths)

— 35.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (20,945 fully vaccinated)

Jd4508 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Addison County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (35 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,777 (6,170 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (19 total deaths)

— 49.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (30,284 fully vaccinated)

Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grand Isle County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (7 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,033 (1,160 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (5 total deaths)

— 33.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.8% (6,210 fully vaccinated)

Agedgeek // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Orange County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (37 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,776 (4,558 total cases)

— 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (14 total deaths)

— 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (20,931 fully vaccinated)

Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

#8. Chittenden County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (237 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,875 (35,826 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (178 total deaths)

— 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.9% (139,122 fully vaccinated)

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Essex County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (9 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,710 (1,338 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (3 total deaths)

— 52.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (3,532 fully vaccinated)

Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (91 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,053 (12,881 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (53 total deaths)

— 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.9% (48,441 fully vaccinated)

j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Windsor County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (91 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,310 (10,082 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (56 total deaths)

— 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.6% (41,611 fully vaccinated)

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Windham County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 178 (75 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,429 (7,359 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (40 total deaths)

— 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (32,301 fully vaccinated)

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Rutland County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (109 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,700 (14,373 total cases)

— 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (77 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (45,613 fully vaccinated)

Mwparenteau // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Orleans County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (61 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,358 (6,856 total cases)

— 27.5% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (38 total deaths)

— 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (19,049 fully vaccinated)

Pixabay

#1. Bennington County, VT

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (88 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,045 (10,657 total cases)

— 51.1% more cases per 100k residents than Vermont

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (73 total deaths)

— 100.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Vermont

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (27,062 fully vaccinated)

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

