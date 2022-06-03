The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 31 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 84.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 31, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#5. Providence County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (2,349 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,238 (231,539 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (2,545 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (453,707 fully vaccinated)

#4. Newport County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (348 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,281 (21,572 total cases)

— 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (93 total deaths)

— 66.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (62,226 fully vaccinated)

#3. Washington County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (543 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,714 (34,802 total cases)

— 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (226 total deaths)

— 46.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (98,885 fully vaccinated)

#2. Kent County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (755 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,466 (51,696 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (514 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.8% (129,381 fully vaccinated)

#1. Bristol County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 580 (281 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,174 (14,628 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (170 total deaths)

— 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (38,425 fully vaccinated)