The City of Newport is advising residents that certain online services and functions will be temporarily unavailable while IT personnel work to resolve an ongoing disruption impacting the City’s internal servers.

While the City’s website remains unaffected, a number of popular online functions have been temporarily suspended, and email services have been taken offline for the duration of the weekend.

A press release received from the city says that City offices remain open and staff are available via phone and in-person between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Residents are asked to utilize the Staff Directory on the City’s website to contact the appropriate department if assistance is required, or to visit us in person during normal business hours.

City staff will be working over the weekend to assess the issue in order to restore full online functionality.

In the meantime, residents and visitors are asked to utilize the City’s staff directory at www.CityofNewport.com/StaffDirectory

Marriage License Appointments & Vital Records: Questions about securing a marriage license or other vital record may be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at (401) 845-5300.

Building Permits: If you need to apply for a building, electrical, or plumbing permit, you may still do so online at https://newportri.viewpointcloud.com/

Collections Office To pay a property tax bill, please visit https://www.opaldata.net/RIeGov/Login.aspx?MunID=NewportTax Water customers are asked to contact the Newport Water Division at (401) 845-5604 or visit https://www.opaldata.net/RIeGov/Login.aspx?MunID=NewportUTB And to pay a Parking Ticket, please visit https://newportri.rmcpay.com/



For help with any other transaction, please use the City’s online Staff Directory or visit us in-person.