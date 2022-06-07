Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,543,839 which is 265% higher than the state average of $423,336.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Burrillville

– Typical home value: $389,131

– 1-year price change: +16.4%

– 5-year price change: +53.3%

#29. Hopkinton

– Typical home value: $408,978

– 1-year price change: +18.9%

– 5-year price change: +58.6%

#28. Smithfield

– Typical home value: $423,104

– 1-year price change: +14.7%

– 5-year price change: +47.0%

#27. Glocester

– Typical home value: $425,598

– 1-year price change: +15.8%

– 5-year price change: +59.0%

#26. Greenville

– Typical home value: $427,054

– 1-year price change: +14.0%

– 5-year price change: +50.0%

#25. North Smithfield

– Typical home value: $430,105

– 1-year price change: +14.2%

– 5-year price change: +49.0%

#24. Cumberland

– Typical home value: $433,304

– 1-year price change: +14.7%

– 5-year price change: +54.8%

#23. Warren

– Typical home value: $442,159

– 1-year price change: +23.9%

– 5-year price change: +59.8%

#22. Richmond

– Typical home value: $445,216

– 1-year price change: +19.3%

– 5-year price change: +57.0%

#21. Foster

– Typical home value: $453,881

– 1-year price change: +21.0%

– 5-year price change: +52.1%

#20. Scituate

– Typical home value: $460,694

– 1-year price change: +15.8%

– 5-year price change: +49.5%

#19. Tiverton

– Typical home value: $460,767

– 1-year price change: +22.4%

– 5-year price change: +58.0%

#18. Lincoln

– Typical home value: $462,542

– 1-year price change: +14.8%

– 5-year price change: +47.6%

#17. West Greenwich

– Typical home value: $485,764

– 1-year price change: +15.3%

– 5-year price change: +51.2%

#16. Bristol

– Typical home value: $502,507

– 1-year price change: +23.5%

– 5-year price change: +56.2%

#15. Westerly

– Typical home value: $523,127

– 1-year price change: +20.4%

– 5-year price change: +57.9%

#14. Exeter

– Typical home value: $525,129

– 1-year price change: +26.9%

– 5-year price change: +60.8%

#13. North Kingstown

– Typical home value: $535,224

– 1-year price change: +18.1%

– 5-year price change: +56.0%

#12. Kingston

– Typical home value: $537,879

– 1-year price change: +17.8%

– 5-year price change: +55.9%

#11. South Kingstown

– Typical home value: $578,621

– 1-year price change: +18.6%

– 5-year price change: +58.6%

#10. Portsmouth

– Typical home value: $590,789

– 1-year price change: +21.4%

– 5-year price change: +56.8%

#9. Charlestown

– Typical home value: $600,872

– 1-year price change: +21.5%

– 5-year price change: +65.7%

#8. Middletown

– Typical home value: $660,461

– 1-year price change: +28.7%

– 5-year price change: +60.7%

#7. Barrington

– Typical home value: $664,664

– 1-year price change: +24.1%

– 5-year price change: +56.0%

#6. East Greenwich

– Typical home value: $683,819

– 1-year price change: +23.7%

– 5-year price change: +53.2%

#5. Narragansett

– Typical home value: $754,737

– 1-year price change: +23.2%

– 5-year price change: +67.8%

#4. Newport

– Typical home value: $787,719

– 1-year price change: +25.3%

– 5-year price change: +65.0%

#3. Little Compton

– Typical home value: $837,792

– 1-year price change: +22.6%

– 5-year price change: +45.7%

#2. Jamestown

– Typical home value: $950,249

– 1-year price change: +25.7%

– 5-year price change: +58.3%

#1. New Shoreham

– Typical home value: $1,543,839

– 1-year price change: +22.3%

– 5-year price change: +44.3%

