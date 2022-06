Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Massachusetts using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,990,121 which is 245% higher than the state average of $577,676.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Massachusetts

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton: 21

#2. Vineyard Haven: 5

#3. Barnstable Town: 2

#4. Pittsfield: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Massachusetts are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Arlington

– Typical home value: $985,743

– 1-year price change: +13.6%

– 5-year price change: +44.6%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#29. Cambridge

– Typical home value: $1,011,804

– 1-year price change: +8.6%

– 5-year price change: +32.4%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#28. Wayland

– Typical home value: $1,013,182

– 1-year price change: +18.9%

– 5-year price change: +40.1%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#27. Westwood

– Typical home value: $1,027,231

– 1-year price change: +16.3%

– 5-year price change: +41.5%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#26. Sudbury

– Typical home value: $1,032,736

– 1-year price change: +20.4%

– 5-year price change: +39.1%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Massachusetts

Stacker

#25. Alford

– Typical home value: $1,035,217

– 1-year price change: +27.4%

– 5-year price change: +57.0%

– Metro area: Pittsfield

Stacker

#24. Gosnold

– Typical home value: $1,075,872

– 1-year price change: +14.1%

– 5-year price change: +35.5%

– Metro area: Vineyard Haven

Stacker

#23. Sherborn

– Typical home value: $1,095,608

– 1-year price change: +16.7%

– 5-year price change: +36.8%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#22. West Tisbury

– Typical home value: $1,111,824

– 1-year price change: +12.0%

– 5-year price change: +38.2%

– Metro area: Vineyard Haven

Stacker

#21. Chatham

– Typical home value: $1,119,535

– 1-year price change: +27.6%

– 5-year price change: +62.3%

– Metro area: Barnstable Town

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Massachusetts, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#20. Manchester

– Typical home value: $1,127,451

– 1-year price change: +15.6%

– 5-year price change: +38.3%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#19. Cohasset

– Typical home value: $1,183,894

– 1-year price change: +15.7%

– 5-year price change: +37.9%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#18. Hingham

– Typical home value: $1,201,802

– 1-year price change: +21.6%

– 5-year price change: +49.8%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#17. Carlisle

– Typical home value: $1,209,086

– 1-year price change: +23.2%

– 5-year price change: +44.8%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#16. Woods Hole

– Typical home value: $1,209,588

– 1-year price change: +25.5%

– 5-year price change: +62.3%

– Metro area: Barnstable Town

You may also like: The Black homeownership gap in Massachusetts

Stacker

#15. Brookline

– Typical home value: $1,266,043

– 1-year price change: +8.7%

– 5-year price change: +27.9%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#14. Concord

– Typical home value: $1,270,153

– 1-year price change: +20.4%

– 5-year price change: +39.7%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#13. Edgartown

– Typical home value: $1,307,567

– 1-year price change: +14.3%

– 5-year price change: +50.1%

– Metro area: Vineyard Haven

Stacker

#12. Needham

– Typical home value: $1,378,123

– 1-year price change: +14.5%

– 5-year price change: +41.0%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#11. Lincoln

– Typical home value: $1,391,531

– 1-year price change: +18.4%

– 5-year price change: +37.4%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

You may also like: Integration arrives by bus: A major civil rights moment in Massachusetts

Stacker

#10. Belmont

– Typical home value: $1,415,674

– 1-year price change: +15.3%

– 5-year price change: +47.0%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#9. Winchester

– Typical home value: $1,415,955

– 1-year price change: +16.4%

– 5-year price change: +40.0%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#8. Newton

– Typical home value: $1,430,812

– 1-year price change: +12.1%

– 5-year price change: +36.4%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#7. Lexington

– Typical home value: $1,508,737

– 1-year price change: +18.0%

– 5-year price change: +41.6%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#6. Dover

– Typical home value: $1,572,304

– 1-year price change: +19.1%

– 5-year price change: +35.3%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

You may also like: What to know about workers’ compensation in Massachusetts

Stacker

#5. Aquinnah

– Typical home value: $1,749,167

– 1-year price change: +12.9%

– 5-year price change: +34.1%

– Metro area: Vineyard Haven

Stacker

#4. Wellesley

– Typical home value: $1,797,835

– 1-year price change: +18.2%

– 5-year price change: +36.7%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Stacker

#3. Chilmark

– Typical home value: $1,906,514

– 1-year price change: +10.9%

– 5-year price change: +29.7%

– Metro area: Vineyard Haven

Stacker

#2. Nantucket

– Typical home value: $1,965,359

– 1-year price change: +12.3%

– 5-year price change: +42.5%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#1. Weston

– Typical home value: $1,990,121

– 1-year price change: +19.6%

– 5-year price change: +29.5%

– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Massachusetts, according to Tripadvisor

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site